SEBRING — COVID-19 hadn’t let up against Highlands County this week, but on Friday, state officials had trouble updating the numbers to show how much worse it had gotten.
The Highlands News-Sun will have an updated report for Sunday’s edition to include the most recent numbers available.
For the nation, it has been rough.
The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported on Friday that the United States had broken a record again for most COVID-19 deaths in a single day: 3,067 from the Thursday report, and up from 3,054 earlier this week.
News outlets have begun comparing death totals from this week to the single-day death tolls of the Civil War battles at Antietam and Gettysburg, as well as with the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.
The 1900 Galveston Hurricane still has the highest single-day death toll from any single cause with 8,000.
With 1.9 million tests, up from the 1.77 million the day before, the nation had 214,000 new cases, also up from the 209,822 new cases on the previous day, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. Also, current hospitalizations set a record over the previous day, the Tracking Project said: 107,000, or almost 3,500 more than the previous day’s record, which was 2,000 more than the other previous record, set a day before that.
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Research Center, the U.S. has seen a total of 15,721,790 cases and has had 293,633 deaths, with more total cases than any other nation. Aside from India’s 9,796,769 cases, all the rest of the top 10 infected nations show only one half to one-tenth the number of cases as the U.S.
Globally, Johns Hopkins reports, the virus has infected 69.97 million people and killed 1.59 million people.