SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move toward weekly coronavirus case updates has drawn criticism from a member of his cabinet along with a call to return to daily reports.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried pointed out, as has also been reported in Florida and national newspapers, that the state’s coronavirus deaths rose by 280 in one week last week — at an average of 40 daily. Cases in that time rose by 11,454, a daily average of 1,636, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report, released Friday afternoon.
Right now, Florida is the only state in the nation reporting data only every seven days. The state has also removed its online dashboard and current hospitalization data.
Fried noted that some Americans are still catching the virus, despite federal efforts at making the vaccine widely available.
“Instead of attacking businesses’ ability to protect staff and customers, and hiding COVID data from the public, our state should be taking responsibility and using data transparently to encourage more Floridians to get the vaccine,” Fried said in an issued statement. “Moving backwards with stay-at-home orders isn’t the answer, but businesses can’t operate safely and productively without transparency and data to guide them. Vaccines and transparency will allow us to build our economy back better than ever.”
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus as a “variant of concern,” meaning that there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease — more hospitalizations or deaths — a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies from a previous infection or vaccination and/or reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines.
It’s one step below the CDC’s variant of high consequence, which has clear evidence that prevention measures or medical countermeasures are significantly less effective compared to other variants.
The World Health Organization designated the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” on May 10. It was first identified in India and has since become the dominant strain in the United Kingdom of Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and Northern Ireland.
Infection rates there have prompted U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the lift of England’s lockdown restrictions by an additional four weeks. England was due to reopen and remove all restrictions on social contact as of June 21, this Sunday. That date is now July 19, according to the BBC News. Scotland has extended its original June 28 lift for another three weeks, BBC reports.
Despite the fact that variants have been detected in the U.S. and that the coronavirus traveled to Florida via tourists during the pandemic, DeSantis has downplayed the potential impact of the Delta variant, according to the News Service of Florida.
In answer to a direct question from a reporter about that variant, he suggested that information about the variant was “put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”
He then noted a recent U.K. study that showed two doses of vaccines will reduce hospitalizations, even though the study also showed that vaccines are not as effective against symptomatic infection from the Delta variant. The study showed that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine proved 96% effective against Delta variant hospitalizations, while the Oxford/Astra/Zeneca vaccine — not available in the United States — offered 92% protection against hospitalization.