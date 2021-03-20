SEBRING — The Centers for Disease Control has relaxed guidelines for people who have gotten vaccinated, but not everywhere or with everybody.
While those guidelines may give some breathing room to people, in more ways than one, most venues still recommend people continue to wear masks and keep a two-meter distance from each other — at least for now.
The CDC now states that fully-vaccinated people may gather with other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing. However, the agency also still asks fully-vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks, keep their distance from each other and avoid large social gatherings when out in public, especially in large gatherings.
A lot of protocols remain in place for events, said Casey Hartt, CEO of VisitSebring — the tourism marketing brand for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC). She said organizers will impose their own recommendations and requirements.
Officials with the 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts have said they have required all spectators, including hospitality guests and returning guests, to enter through the Gate 1 ticket entrance, wear face coverings/masks, submit to a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire.
The event website, SebringRaceway.com, under “2021 COVID guest policies,” states that while in the Sebring International Raceway “neighborhoods” of Green Park, Hendricks Field Park, East Paddock, Midway, Alan Jay Paddock or the Competitor Paddock, guests can forego masks while with their specific groups. However, they must still keep social distance from others and wear a mask over their nose and mouth if within six feet of people from outside their group, when visiting mounds or restrooms and while in line at food vendors.
Upcoming local festivals also recommend masks and distancing. Tenille Drury-Smith, president & CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, said the Soda Festival will have “extra signage everywhere” along with hand-sanitizing stations. Advance taste-ticket holders won’t be allowed to use their commemorative tasting cups, Drury-Smith said. Booths will have disposable cups for that, and people need to keep social distances in line.
The event website opens with a pop-up window, advising of these requirements and noting that “COVID-19 exposure is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present,” and “people would attend after evaluating their own health risks.”
Judges at the Highlands County Courthouse want to set up trial dates. Cases so far have been settled with pleas or continued, said Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski. Clerk’s Office employees have attended hearings remotely from their offices, he said, to minimize exposure, but there are still 368 county court cases, 162 felony cases and 50 juvenile cases on the docket.
Any protocols on whether or not to allow people to attend a hearing unmasked would depend on the Florida Supreme Court, he said.
“If you’ve been vaccinated or already caught it, I don’t see why not,” Kaszubowski said.
Tracy Skeen, public information officer for the Tenth Judicial District, said court protocols have not changed since the start of the pandemic: face masks for everyone in courthouses — no exceptions — provided at the door to anyone who needs one. Clear face shields may be worn instead, she said, if attorneys and juries need to see a witness’ facial expressions during testimony.
Highlands County spokesperson Gloria Rybinski said the Board of County Commission has met in person since the beginning of last summer. Masks and distances are recommended at meetings, but not required. Also, the county has not made it a practice to check for vaccination cards. Rybinski said policing them now would be difficult.
For the most part, people attending the county’s 15-20 advisory board meetings in the boardroom have kept separated from people outside their own groups, Rybinski said, advising that there would be a greater need for masks and distances in more public venues, such as shopping, because people won’t know who else is vaccinated and who is not.