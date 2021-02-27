SEBRING – In the span of a very short period of time, Highlands County Board of County Commission has increased the number of vaccines and increased the efficiency of the experience. The streamlined process has come about due to a move of the Point of Distribution (POD) from the former arcade to the former JC Penney location in the Lakeshore Mall and the partnerships that have been formed. It also came by Governor Ron DeSantis coming through with more vaccines to be distributed in the county.
County officials informed the Highlands News-Sun Friday afternoon, that “beginning March 3, the vaccine POD will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.”
A tour of the pod shows the best place to park and enter is either the entrance near the former Kmart or the entrance by Planet Fitness to the north of JC Penney. There is no entrance into JC Penney from the parking lot. The east side of JC Penney is an exit-only area patients will leave after their vaccine. The distance from the parking lot to the interior entrance to the former Penney’s location is just about the same. Wheelchairs are available to borrow if needed.
Barring anything unforeseen, the new location can have a patient checked in, immunized and on their way back home in about 25 minutes. Under a timed but leisurely walk from the parking lot to the smiling volunteer at the pre-check-in was about three minutes. A walker or wheelchair might be slower.
At the pre-check-in a volunteer will check for the client’s appointment, verify the photo I.D. (have it out and save time hunting for it), and take a temperature check. Another hint – get your vaccine shot record out, you will soon need it. Go to the right or follow signs if getting a second dose. Go to the left and follow the signs if this is the first vaccination.
The volunteer will also take the consent form from the patient. Hint – save time by downloading and printing the consent, and have it filled out in advance. The form can be found at highlandsfl.gov/vaccine_information/index.php.
While still wearing a mask and socially distancing, you will make your way up to the location’s entrance and a Highlands County deputy or member of the National Guard will direct you to a registration person.
Here, you will give the attendant your ID ... aren’t you glad you had it out already? You will also give them your completed consent form and your vaccination card if you are getting the second (booster) shot. About now, assuming everything went smoothly, you are about nine minutes into the POD experience.
Lost your card or left it at home? Do not panic; you don’t have to reschedule. Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said it can be replaced but it will add about 20 minutes or so to the time to get through the POD. A portion of the Department of Health of Highlands County is now onsite and can replace the card but it takes time to pull the patient’s information and process a new card.
Your consent form and vaccine card has been sent via a runner and given to a medical staff member while you have a seat in the waiting room. The waiting room, like the whole site, is huge and socially distanced.
The nurse calls you to his/her station where a couple medical questions are asked. Someone immediately sanitizes the chair you were in. After the injection site is cleaned, a self-sealing bandage. Important – the nurse will give you back the vaccine card. If this is the first shot, the date written on it is for the date you are eligible for the second shot. It is not an appointment time.
The nurse will also give you a sheet of paper with the time you can leave if no side effects are felt. Assistant PIO Karen Clogston said if a patient has a history of allergies to penicillin or shellfish, there will be an additional 15 minutes worth of waiting time. You will leave out the east exit.
The county may have more vaccines to give starting Wednesday but they are still given by appointment only. The county will still be using the 65 and older guidelines.
Those who qualify for the vaccine can pre-register for vaccine appointments on the statewide preregistration system and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-200-3858. The TTY number is 833-476-1513.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg was very proud of the efficiency of the POD. He admits there were some hiccups in the original vaccine roll out, but said county employees had to step out of their comfort zones in order to fill an unprecedented need. The employees found themselves having to be flexible in their roles and take on more and be willing to be trained in other roles.
“I’d put this POD against any of the bigger counties,” Vosburg said proudly.