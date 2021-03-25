SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for a $1,000 bonus for first responders is appreciated among local officials, but not necessarily needed.
DeSantis sent a letter last week asking Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls to consider some priorities when outlining how the state would use federal funds expected from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. One request is a one-time $1,000 direct payment to full-time sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, for a total of $208.4 million.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, noting that first responders consistently earned a paycheck throughout the pandemic, said he believed many families throughout Florida could use the money more than he or other officers.
“Granted, everyone could use a few extra dollars in their accounts, but I firmly believe if money is given, it should be evenly distributed among all, not just a small group because it looks good politically,” Fansler told the Highlands News-Sun via email. “I fully support our Governor, but this is money that could be used to help families in real need. Just my opinion.”
Marc Bashoor, director of Public Safety for Highlands County and chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue, noted that the county’s public safety personnel have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, as they always are on high alert to serve in whatever capacity they are needed. However, he did say DeSantis’ proposed supplement is a “welcomed thank you.”
“These men and women work 56-hour weeks during normal workloads,” Bashoor told the Highlands News-Sun. “Many have worked significantly more than 56 hours weekly, having been pressed into unavoidable overtime as a result of provider COVID illness, increased call volumes, extended decontamination environments, and responder-fatigue.”
While he added that it may sound trite for him to say local responders are “simply doing our job,” he added that the men and women who have been “accelerating at full throttle for the past year” appreciate the governor’s consideration.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund did not actually have a specific opinion on how it would assist his personnel, as a whole, when contacted by the Highlands News-Sun for comment.
“I’m sure each has a unique personal financial situation and as such, this funding will affect each of them uniquely,” Hoglund said.
Other requests for comment from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and from municipal fire departments were not returned.
The federal stimulus package provides $1.9 trillion in new spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and includes “Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds,” with $195.3 billion spread among the states and the District of Columbia.
The governor’s recommendations, aside from the bonus to first responders, includes assistance to Floridians in need along with major investments in infrastructure, education and workforce development.
He has asked for $73.2 million for a modernized reemployment assistance system to correct critical design flaws and improve the delivery of services to Floridians. He has also recommended more than $500 million for economic development and recovery initiatives for Florida’s tourism industry — including $50 million to VISIT Florida — funds to support critical job sectors and funds to support programs that create high-paying jobs.
Florida’s transportation work program would be fully-funded at pre-pandemic levels. The Resilient Florida Grant Program would have $1 billion to offer state and local grants for resilience projects, providing more than $2 billion over the next four years when combined with the governor’s Florida Leads Budget recommendation.
DeSantis has also asked for $41.7 million to enhance the Florida National Guard and $1 billion for an Emergency Management Response Fund.
Lastly, he has recommended $185 million for workforce training and research initiatives, including $10 million toward efforts to support research to prevent, diagnose, treat, and cure Alzheimer’s disease through the Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program.
DeSantis’ recommendations total $4.1 billion, of which $1.4 billion is recommended for immediate use during the current fiscal year, leaving some of the state allocation to make additional targeted appropriations at a later time.