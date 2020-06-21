MOORE HAVEN, Florida – Glades Electric Cooperative is extending the temporary suspension of disconnections and waiving of late payment penalties until Monday, July 13, 2020. As Florida reopens, GEC officials do anticipate this will be the final extension of the disconnect suspension period. However, they understand some of the members are still affected by COVID-19 financial hardships and they encourage members to contact the office to establish a payment arrangement if they will be unable to pay their past due balances in full before July 13.
For those facing extraordinary financial hardships due to COVID-19, the Glades Electric Charitable Trust continues to accept emergency applications for members in need of assistance. Applications can be found at gladeselectric.com/community/operation-round-up. The Glades Electric Charitable Trust is funded with donations by members choosing to round up their monthly bill to the nearest dollar.
Glades Electric Member Service Representatives can also direct members to additional resources for financial assistance. Member Service Representatives are available by calling 863-946-6200 or visiting the Moore Haven or Lake Placid offices from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.