MOORE HAVEN — In these uncertain times, Glades Electric Cooperative remains focused on its purpose of delivering safe, reliable, affordable power to its members. The company is also concerned about the well-being of those it serves as the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 substantially impact our communities financially. To help members who are facing hardships during this unprecedented time, the company is temporarily suspending service disconnections and waving late payment penalties until April 15.
Members are encouraged to monitor energy use with the SmartHub app and continue to make payments as frequently as possible to avoid a large amount due in the future, since current amounts due and future energy bills will be owed. At any time, payments can be made toward amounts due via the website, with the SmartHub app, or by calling 844-201-7203.
Additionally, to further benefit members during these difficult times, Glades Electric is implementing a rate reduction effective April 1, at which time rates will be reduced by $2.45 per 1,000 kWh.
To ensure that the delivery of reliable power is one less worry for members, Glades Electric has also taken steps to protect its employees by limiting their potential exposure to the coronavirus in the workplace. Along with protecting members and staff by closing the lobbies, per CDC guidance they are encouraging employees to work from home, when possible. Field personnel will also be practicing “social distancing” to remain healthy. The goal is to decrease the likelihood of work disruptions due to illness and maintain our reliable delivery of power.