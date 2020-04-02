This good news story sponsored by Sebring Meats, 3721 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring; 863-314-6117.
LAKE PLACID – Times have been tough for the Tharp family, who own the Golden Corral in the Town of Murals, however, they are committed to helping others in the community. While their business suffered because of COVID-19, the family and employees followed the golden rule to treat others as they would want to be treated.
For the past couple of weeks Ray Tharp and his wife Claudia and their employees have been feeding people via take out meals and making extra meals to give away at night to families in need. However, by the end of the weekend, the Tharps decided they could no longer keep their employees and others safe by cooking and providing carry-out services with the cases increasing in the county.
“We had to change our business model from buffet to entree, and it worked,” Ray Tharp said. “It actually worked. The first few days we lost a lot of money but then it worked. I thought that by Monday or Tuesday we would roll out delivery. But when the cases (of coronavirus) went from five to 10 we got worried. My wife and I had a discussion, we had to ask ourselves whether making $200-$500 was worth it. We have a lot of employees and servers on the front line. It was immoral and unethical for me to ask them to continue.”
Ray said that when they are able to reopen, they may have to use the entree model at least to begin with.
The Tharps are keeping themselves and their four children isolated to home and the restaurant. Ray said he worked 14-16 hours a day while doing the carry out meals. Now he and his wife will only have to work from about 4 p.m. to serve the free meals at 6 p.m. Although he still has to unload food trucks and make sure the restaurant refrigerators and equipment are working as they should.
The 100 meals disappeared within 15 minutes on Monday, proving the meals are needed. On Tuesday, 150 meals went in just 10 minutes. Since then, Ray and Claudia have raised the meals to 200. They couldn’t feed people without the community donating financially. Ray said they have had enough donations for a few weeks and they will keep cooking as long as the community continues to give.
“We have about 90 employees laid off between two restaurants,” Ray said.
Mark Tharp Sr. bought the Lake Placid Golden Corral in 1990 and Ray took over operations for it in 2000. Ray also shares ownership of a Golden Corral in Punta Gorda with his brother, Mark Tharp II.
People have asked Ray how he knows those getting the meals are genuinely in need. Ray said that was not for him to judge.
Ray said he could not feed people on his own. He admitted that his family is losing money “hand over fist.” Donations are the backbone of how they are able to feed families. He said donors do not want the spotlight. They are inspiring others to give.
“The need is now,” he said. “Many people were in need before coronavirus happened. Right now, there hasn’t been a single check issued. We have people giving, the community is really responding well — really stepping up. If we can bridge the gap for some until the government can help, we will.”
Those wanting to donate funds to enable the meals to continue can send checks to Golden Corral at 322 U.S. 27, Lake Placid, FL 33852.