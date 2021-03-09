Highlands County seems to be on a trend with good COVID-19 numbers reported daily by the Florida Department of Health. For the third day in a row, new cases have been under 10. There have been no new deaths reported since March 4, which may not sound like much but consider where we were just a few short months ago.
Highlands County only had six cases of coronavirus show up on the Monday report. Sundays and Mondays normally have lower new case counts because of less testing and reporting. The cumulative total cases is 7,347. Of those cases, 7,272 were from residents and 75 non-residents were infected. One new case was from a non-resident.
The overall median age is still at 52.
The median age tumbled from 67 years old to 38 years of age overnight.
With no new deaths, the total remains 308 people who have died from COVID.
Testing continued to be low. There were 121 tests processed for Monday’s report. There was 115 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 4.96%.
There were no new admissions to hospitals reported. The report shows 576 hospitalizations, the same as Sunday’s report. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 29 people were COVID patients on Monday afternoon. AHCA showed 25 people hospitalized on Sunday.
Another promising item, the number of deaths of staff or residents in long-term remained 84 since March 4.
Statewide, Florida continued to see fewer numbers with 3,312 new cases on Monday. The new cases brought the state’s total cases to 1,948,307. Of those cases, 1,912,440 are from residents and 35,867 non-residents who contracted the virus.
Florida had a total of 83 deaths overnight, consisting of 81 residents and two non-residents. The overall death toll is 32,349. The deaths are divided between 31,764 residents and 585 non-residents.
Testing was way down, as the trend takes it with only 58,772 processed. There were 55,278 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.95%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its variant counts Sunday evening. Florida still leads the country with 642 of the nation’s 3,037 U.K. variant cases.
Florida also had five of the country’s P.1 (Brazil) variant and one case of the country’s 81 B1.351 (South African) variant.
Numbers continue to look better in the United States, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report showed just 41,265 new cases and 839 deaths. It was the lowest death rate seen since Nov. 29.
Testing was down once again, with 1.16 million tests processed, which is 250,000 fewer than the seven-day average, while hospitalizations were down to 40,212.
California’s numbers are still improving, with just 3,258 new cases and 100 deaths reported on Monday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 29.02 million cases and had 525,399 deaths.
Globally, there have been 117.05 million cases and 2.6 million deaths.