Activists of Communist Party of India Marxist display placards on face shields and shout slogans during a protest asking the state government to increase testing and free treatment for all COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad, India, Monday, June 29, 2020. Governments are stepping up testing and warily considering their next moves as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases surges in many countries. India reported more than 20,000 new infections on Monday.