LAKELAND, FL – The United Way of Central Florida and GiveWell Community Foundation announced the initial round of United Community Relief Fund grant recipients. In total, $310,056.27 was awarded to several nonprofit organizations in Highlands, Polk,
In Highlands County, $10,000 was granted to Champion for Children Foundation for food, utilities and shelter assistance; $10,000 to Hands for Homeless for food and health/medical supplies to community; $10,000 to Heartland for Children for rent/utilities assistance, health/medical supplies and childcare for foster families; $10,000 to NU-Hope for food to seniors; and $10,000 to Nurse Family Partnership Highlands for food and personal care items; $10,000 to Peace River Center for health/medical equipment.
The United Community Relief Fund was established in March 2020 to support local nonprofit organizations serving those most vulnerable to the economic and health-related impacts triggered by a community crisis. GiveWell Community Foundation (GWCF) and United Way of Central Florida (UWCF) have collaborated to raise money for the Fund and identify potential grant recipients.
The distribution of resources from the United Community Relief Fund is guided by a committee comprised of GWCF and UWCF staff and volunteer leaders to address the most immediate and urgent needs within the community.
“There are many individuals in our community who have been impacted medically and financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christina Criser Jackson, president and CEO of UWCF. “I am continuously inspired by the American spirit and all of those who have rallied and contributed to helping those less fortunate. These investments will go to agencies on the frontline to make a direct impact.”
“We are extremely thankful for the individuals who are making such great sacrifices to provide necessary services for our community,” said GWCF president and CEO John Attaway. “Thank you to the donors who have made such generous contributions to help others. Your support will allow us to respond quickly to the community’s developing needs.”
A second phase of fundraising for the United Community Relief Fund is underway. So far, more than $125,000 has been raised for the next round of grants to local nonprofits.
To learn more and to donate to the United Community Relief Fund, please visit unitedcommunityrelief.org.