In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 photo, Gabriel Tachtatzoglou poses at his home in Agios Athanassios, outside Thessaloniki city, northern Greece. Tachtatzoglou has worked as an ICU nurse in northern Greece for 20 years but when the pandemic struck his city in the fall, COVID-19 wards were quickly overwhelmed. He saw little choice other than to treat sick members of his family at home, setting up a treatment site with borrowed and rented medical machinery and using a hat stand to hold IV bags.