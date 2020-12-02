SEBRING — Families refraining from big gatherings for the holidays may take a toll, especially on the elderly.
That’s why Senior Connection Center, Inc., in partnership with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) and other local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are working together to promote mental health resources and programs for seniors through the Together Apart: Holidays at Heart campaign.
They want to ensure that no senior feels alone during the holiday season while choosing to stay safer at home and isolate themselves to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.
“Although we provide these services to seniors year-round, we have seen an increase in feelings of isolation and loneliness for many during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senior Connection Center Inc. President and CEO Charlotte McHenry. “We must do our part as a community to protect the physical and mental health of our most vulnerable population by reaching out to them during the upcoming holiday season.”
From November through January, Senior Connection Center Inc. — serving as the designated Area Agency on Aging and the Aging & Disability Resource Center for Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties — will reach out to local seniors in those areas to check on them and make sure they are fully aware of resources available to them.
“This year has presented numerous challenges for everyone, but we know Florida’s older population has been disproportionately affected,” said DOEA Secretary Richard Prudom. “We want to make sure the holidays remain a time of joy and connection for our seniors by reminding them that even though they might be apart from loved ones, there are many ways to reach out and stay connected. The services provided through local AAAs give individuals a way to identify and meet these needs.”
If you or a loved one are living with feelings of depression and loneliness this holiday season, call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-96 ELDER (1-800-963-5337).
For details about Together Apart: Holidays at Heart, visit www.holidaysatheart.org, and to learn more about Senior Connection Center Inc., visit www.seniorconnectioncenter.org, a private nonprofit 501©(3) organization whose mission is to help older adults and persons with disabilities live with independence and dignity.