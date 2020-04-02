Highlands County businesses that focus on tourism are stepping up as a united front, working together to ensure that the county remains a tourist destination for visitors and a great place to live for residents.
The recurring message: The current economic and healthcare effects of COVID-19 can be devastating, but through teamwork, the county can get through this and thrive as a strong community.
A conference call last week arranged by Casey Hartt, marketing consultant with the Tourist Development Council, Visit Sebring, focused on the current situation and strategies for success after COVID-19. Each business represented on the call voiced their concerns and what they were currently doing to evaluate future opportunities.
Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Highlands County Economic Development, said their website points out that Highlands is a tourist destination offering many seasonal events, 253 days of sunshine and an average temperature of 83 degrees.
She shared that for-profit agencies can apply for an emergency Bridge load if they have between 2-100 employees, to help with cash flow issues. The loan is for 12 months, up to $50,000, with 0% interest (interest goes to 12% after one year). Nonprofit agencies can apply for an economic disaster loan, which can be up to $2,000,000, for 30 years at 2.75%.
Hartt said the Visit Sebring (Avon Park and Lake Placid) website lists all of the area attractions and is a great place to see what’s planned as far as events.
“This will be even more important as we move past COVID-19 and reschedule events,” she said.
“We want to know what everyone is doing. Businesses should take the economic impact survey. We want to focus on how the TDC can help now and in the future. If we all work together, we can do this.”
Gloria Peters, president of the Highlands Art League, said the organization had to cancel two of its largest fundraising events. Now, the Art League is putting kids projects on its Facebook page with links to virtually tour various museums.
“We are thinking of maybe having a virtual auction for some of the items that would have been available at our events,” Peters said.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre has also found it necessary to adjust their schedule. Vanessa Logsdon, Theatre manager, said, “We’ve had to reschedule our production of the ‘Marvelous Wonderettes,’ which was originally scheduled to open the end of March. We have pushed it ahead to June.”
The Theatre will be closed for the month of April.
The Children’s Museum of the Highlands has also closed, at least until April 3. Kelly Dressel, museum director, said March and April are usually busy months for the museum.
She encouraged a centralized center to keep track of rescheduled events so there are conflicts on the calendar. “We all need to do these events and hope the community will support us,” she said.
Gaylin Thomas, president, Heartland Cultural Alliance (which includes the HCA Gallery and the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture), said the museum is currently open only by appointment.
She echoed Dressel’s thoughts. “When it’s all over with COVID-19, we’ll all be competing for the same dollars. We all need to work together,” Thomas said.
Cindy Garren, director of Cultural Programs at South Florida State College, said she has contacted the governor’s office in hopes of doing some triage for the non-profit art groups.
Tanya Churchmuch, owner of MuchPR, suggested that all of the groups evaluate where they are now and how they can prepare for the future.
She said, “Even though we are in the midst of a critical period of uncertainly and misinformation, visiting the websites listed will provide you with accurate information and maybe some thoughts for future activities.
“When all of this is over, our local businesses will need our support. Our local businesses are working hard together to keep Highlands County strong. Together we can rebuilt our tourism and flourish!”