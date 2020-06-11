LAKE PLACID – The 30th annual Caladium Festival that was to take place July 23-25 was canceled at the end of May. There is probably no safe way to social distance the 20,000 people that pour into Stuart Park and immediate surrounding areas that weekend.
There were vendors that had to be canceled and entertainers to be informed. Perhaps the group that will be most impacted by the festival are the caladium growers themselves. Each year, growers bring massive quantities of bulbs and plants in a wide variety of colors and leaf shapes to the park where residents and tourists alike pick the perfect foliage.
One grower, Darlene Phypers of Happiness Farms, is going back to her roots, literally and figuratively.
“Our customers have been buying their bulbs from us for for more than 20 years,” Phypers said. “Some of them already had reservations to come.”
That’s why on July 23-25, Phypers will have displays out in the parking lot of Happiness Farms at 704 County Road 621 East in Lake Placid, where it all started. She will also encourage residents and tourists to visit her nearby home to get ideas on how to landscape with caladiums. That’s where the Caladium Festival started with Carolyn Phypers and Dot Bates of Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums. The festival has grown considerably since those early days. The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce took over the Caladium Festival in 2007.
Terri Bates of Bates Sons & Daughteres Caladiums said, “We will have our walk-up caladium bulbs for sale that we always have out in the summer.”
Bates said they will not take a financial hit because of the festival’s cancellation. “We are blessed and had a very good season. All the plants are gone now, but we have enough bulbs for people that would like to buy for their yards,” she said.
Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums is located at 81 Bates Road in Lake Placid.
Classic Caladiums, located at 1315 State Road 64 West in Avon Park, will expand on its annual open house that is normally held in September, according to head grower Clay Wallace. They will expand the open house to include free tours of the caladium fields in Zolfo Springs. People will learn what happens in processing and the two-acre lifestyle garden. It is called a lifestyle garden because it has a deck, steps, hanging baskets and other ways people can plant with caladiums to fit their lifestyles. A green house to purchase the plants is nearby.
Because of Dr. Bob Hartman’s breeding program, Classic Caladiums has 60 varieties more than the growers in Lake Placid.
The Florida Boys at 271 Holmes Ave. in Lake Placid is another grower involved in the Caladium Festival. Sandy Holmes said they would not have a surplus of caladiums because when the festival rolls around, they simply stop selling caladiums online and use that inventory at the festival. “We will just keep selling online,” she said.
For customers that do not want to pay shipping, the Holmes’ will fill the order and customers can pick it up at the warehouse.
“We are disappointed (with the cancellation),” Holmes said. “The Boys get very involved with the festival.”