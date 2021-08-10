SEBRING — Those who missed Peter Guske at the Highlands Tea Party back in April will have another opportunity this coming Tuesday evening Aug 10. His high-energy presentation on SARS COVID II provided an in-depth look at the disease, and how it was chronicled as statistics by the Centers for Disease Control.
Guske, a physical therapist and researcher from South Florida, discussed the ideas of co-morbidity in listing those with the coronavirus and went into depth about payments that were made to hospitals and physicians who were dealing with patients diagnosed as “COVID-19” or “coronavirus patients.”
Tuesday, Guske returns with a presentation called “Injection Deception.”
“This is brand-new, ground-breaking, thoroughly researched information,” he said. “It gives a hard-edged and sometimes shocking truths about the experimental vaccine being incentivized toward the inevitable attempt to create universal vaccine passports which some are already requiring to access air travel, large gatherings and other venues.”
Again, it will be in an animated and lively style that has been Guske’s trademark.
“I will unapologetically reveal practical, immediately useful, real-world information, of value to you and your family, without all the fluff,” he said.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.