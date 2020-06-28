AVON PARK — Many in our communities are hungry and with the loss of jobs, the challenge of putting food on the table for their families is a great concern. Those who are blessed with consistent income and stimulus checks, are able to donate money and food to organizations like Feeding America. Yet the food needed in the Avon Park area has just not been enough to feed all those in need.
Hands for Homeless Inc, located in Avon Park, and Feeding Tampa Bay have formed a partnership in order to meet that need. The first Mobile Pantry from Feeding Tampa Bay arrived Thursday, June 18, and over 1,200 meals were dispersed in 2.5 hours. Cars started lining up at 7:30 a.m. and the line extended six blocks long. The manpower to box and distribute food into car trunks included 30 volunteers from the community and the Rotary Club of Avon Park headed up by President Chet Brojek. The local lumber yard, owned by the Bagwell Family, provided the expert forklift driver and equipment to offload the six pallets of food.
They are coming back to feed the community again every other week on Thursdays with the help of Hands for Homeless volunteers and any other groups that want to help distribute food. If your group is interested in becoming involved, no matter how large or small, please call Jane Breylinger at 863-446-1715.
Do you know someone in need of fresh vegetables, fruit, milk, bread and meat that they can cook themselves? Have them come Thursday, July 2 as volunteers will be distributing boxes from 10 a.m. to noon at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. (behind Auto Options in downtown Avon Park).
Hands for Homeless feeding program serves hot meats also, every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. til noon. David Rosendale, Food Service coordinator, and his team of volunteers prepare a hot, healthy meal with curbside pickup. Please wear your mask.
Hands for Homeless is a 501 C-3 non profit organization providing services, food, clothing, and other assistance to Homeless and needy in the community. The mailing address is P.O. Box 240, Avon Park, FL 33826.