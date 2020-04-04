This good news story sponsored by America’s Best Hearing, 4119 Sun N’ Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872; 863-210-2764.
SEBRING — In a show of goodwill, compassion and social responsibility, Harbor Freight is donating all of its masks, gloves and face shields to local hospitals nationwide.
Craig Hoffman, director, Corporate Communications & Content, spoke about his company’s involvement.
“Harbor Freight Tools is donating over 44 million pairs of nitrite gloves, and over 100,000 N-95 masks and face shields to local hospitals with 24-hour ERs in all our communities,” he said.
Hospitals and care providers are facing a daunting task as they struggle to provide care for a nation in the throes of the COVID-19 virus.
In this gracious act of humanitarianism, Harbor Freight is helping hospitals and care providers stay safe as they treat those in need.
“The company realized that we sell some of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that our health care professionals need as they are on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 epidemic,” Hoffman explained.
Founder and CEO Eric Smidt said in a prepared statement, ”Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got.
“We also recognize that there are so many other critically important people responding to this crisis and that there is need everywhere. We’ve chosen to focus our efforts on hospitals with a 24-hour emergency room with the hope that we can help as many people as possible right now.”
The tool giants set up a page where medical professions could fill out a form to request supplies. Citizens could also submit requests on behalf of their local hospitals. The vetting process was handled on the corporate level and once approved, recipients could pick up their supplies at their local Harbor Freight store.
Smidt sent out the announcement on a Sunday night. “By Thursday,” Hoffman said, “we had received more than 12,000 hospital requests and 44,000 emails from customers on behalf of their health care professionals.
“A committee of associates across the entire Harbor Freight company volunteered to review the applications so they could see what PPE they were able to allocate to them. Hospitals are being notified of what we can provide them and asked to pick the PPE up at their local Harbor Freight Tools location.”
Harbor Freight was founded in 1977 as a family-owned business by Allen Smidt and his son Eric. The chain is 1,000 stores strong and growing.
Harbor Freight’s Sebring location is located at 515 US 27 in front of Lakeshore Mall.
For more information go to www.harborfreight.com