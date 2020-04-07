Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Sheriff Paul Blackman and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will not allow any large public gatherings until the threat has significantly diminished in order to protect the safety and welfare of county residents.
With that in mind, the Sheriff’s Office is strongly discouraging anyone from attending the annual Easter weekend gathering in Highway Park.
Each year, more than 1,000 people congregate in the Highway Park neighborhood of Lake Placid. The gathering has been the site of violence — including multiple homicides — in the past and this year brings an even greater danger. The difference is that the danger this year is not just confined to those who attend the gathering, but risks the health of untold numbers of people in the community.
The COPS ADAPT Unit has been working with religious, community and business leaders in Highway Park to try to discourage the event this year, but it appears that many people are still planning to attend. All of the regularly scheduled events for that weekend have been cancelled, so there is no excuse for those who do not live in the neighborhood to be there on Easter weekend.
Executive Order 20-91, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on April 1, says “a social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity. Local jurisdictions shall ensure that groups of people greater than ten are not permitted to congregate in any public space.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be stationed in Highway Park on Easter weekend to enforce this executive order. Violation of the order is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail, six months probation and a $500 fine.
Please help us keep Highlands County healthy by staying home this Easter weekend.