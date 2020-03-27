AVON PARK — In an effort to support Highlands County healthcare workers and efforts against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Division of Health Sciences at South Florida State College (SFSC) donated more than 5,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local healthcare facilities and health care workers.
“The pandemic has taxed health care centers across the country,” said Dr. Michele Heston, dean of Health Sciences at SFSC. “In addition to hand washing, the PPE protect healthcare workers and patients from the virus. Currently, there is a global shortage of PPEs, such a gowns, gloves, and masks.”
Dr. Heston turned to directors of SFSC's Nursing, Dental and Radiography departments after a call to action was issued last Friday, March 20, from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The call to action encouraged nursing programs from across the United States to provide PPE to health care facilities in their communities.
“With the pandemic spreading, the need for the PPE equipment is becoming more critical. No health care provider should be forced to reuse or make their own PPE equipment, thus putting themselves and other individuals at risk,” the statement said.
The college's lab settings use gowns, gloves and masks to teach their students how to put them on and take them off properly. With the labs suspended right now, Dr. Heston saw the opportunity to help local hospitals and other medical facilities.
“We want our local health care providers to have and use them,” said Dr. Heston.
Three Highlands County facilities reached out to Dr. Heston with a need – AdventHealth Sebring, Good Shepherd Hospice and Lake Placid Health Care Center. SFSC ended up donating over 1,000 gowns, over 1,000 masks and more than 3,000 pairs of gloves to the three facilities.
Director of Philanthropy with Chapters Health Foundation Paula Creamer was thankful on behalf of Chapters Health Foundation and Good Shepherd Hospice for the college's generous support. ““This is a very difficult and stressful time for everyone, and it is a great feeling knowing there are community organizations like South Florida State College ready to so quickly stand with us and support our mission. This donation of personal protective equipment will ensure our frontline caregivers have the necessary supplies and tools to provide quality medical care and peace of mind to our patients and their families.”
"We’re grateful to SFSC’s Nursing leadership for donating N95s and isolation gowns to our frontline workers, especially in this time of need,” said Elsie Graves, chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Sebring. “This personal protective equipment will keep our health care workers and patients safe from the spread of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases. One of the doctors was elated when she saw the PPE unloaded at the hospital. She said she is happy to know that our local college cared to keep our health care workers protected.”
“We want our health care professionals to know that we appreciate their dedication during this pandemic,” Dr. Heston said. “Many of them are SFSC graduates—That’s our family out there.”