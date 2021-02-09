SEBRING — Sreenivas “Sree” Challa, before coming to America, had not heard of football, at least not as it’s played here.
“For me, ‘football’ is soccer,” Challa said. “I was wondering why people play with their hands.”
Most Sunday afternoons might find him playing cricket or pickleball with friends in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. This past Sunday found him at Raymond James Stadium along with 25,000 spectators spread out among the arena’s 65,890 seats for Super Bowl LV (55).
He was one of approximately 15 people from AdventHealth Heartland who received tickets to see the game between the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers and visiting and defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
“This was a lifetime experience,” said Challa (pronounced “Cha-Lah”) “It was a very organized event. People were excited and very happy. They maintained the safe distance policies.”
What did he think of the game itself?
“I am not a fan of football. I think I will be now, after watching this one event,” Challa said. “The game was one-sided. The Chiefs did not compete.”
Indeed, Tampa Bay won soundly, with a final score of 31 to 9.
To what did he credit the resounding win? The fans.
“[Their] hometown made a difference to the team,” Challah said.
Even though the Chiefs competed well in all their other games, they didn’t do well in Tampa, Challa believes, because of the fans.
If the team is supported, that makes the difference, he said, and with all their hard work over the past year, healthcare workers needed this outing.
“For all of us, it’s a different experience, learning every day something new,” Challa said. “It’s been challenging, working to improve patient outcomes.”
He said he had a “great view” Sunday far up in the stands — Section 3, Row 33, Seat W21. No one sat in front of him, except cardboard cutouts of fans.
In a tweet Sunday, Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, said the 30,000 fan cutouts placed throughout the stadium and among the 25,000 in attendance provided physical distance between pods of fans and vaccinated health care workers. Challa is one of those who is fully vaccinated.
Challa said he and his wife both work in the pharmacies of local hospitals: He with AdventHealth Sebring and she with Highlands Regional Medical Center. Both received vaccinations.
Shortly after he had received his second shot and before she got her second shot, she tested positive for COVID-19, Challa said. She was asymptomatic, but still stayed home and they locked down the house.
Not only did his wife have to seal herself into a guest portion of the house, they also had to shut down the heating system, making for uncomfortable mornings and nights during the recent wave of cold weather.
Fortunately, she came through it and no one else was affected. They got retested before returning to work, he said.
From his experience at the game, Challa said, everyone there maintained social distances, whether in lines, in their seats or at a Miley Cyrus concert during the day, prior to the game.
He said both her show and the halftime show were great.
The pandemic affected his family in other ways. They often went to Tampa on weekends, which they haven’t gotten to do in a while, he said.
Challa said managing 25,000 people couldn’t have been easy, especially in a pandemic, but he gives kudos to volunteers, healthcare workers and Tampa Bay area law enforcement for making it happen.
“They do a tremendous job. Everybody stepped up in each and every step to make it a success,” Challa said.