SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County delivered on July 8 a vehicle full of baby items and a check to the Healthy Start Coalition of Highlands County to help local mothers and their babies.
Aktion Club Vice President Beth Horn and Secretary Michael Sweet loaded an SUV full of diapers, wipes, toys, clothes and other baby items for Healthy Start. The baby drive was needed to help local mothers dealing with financial loss because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Aktion Club members then presented Holly Parker, the Healthy Start provider liaison/connect supervisor, with a check for $1,055 that the club collected in the community.
“Wow! That is a lot of money,” Parker said when she looked at the check that Horn handed to her. “We can buy a lot of car seats with this.”
Horn was happy to inform Parker that she did her part with this drive. “I also contributed money to help the babies,” Horn said.
Aktion Club officers also voted to give $300 from their account toward the project.
Parker could not thank the Aktion Club enough for all their hard work to collect the money and baby items.
In addition to the money donation made by Horn and the Aktion Club, the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club made a $200 donation to help with the Aktion Club’s Healthy Start Baby Drive. Individuals donating money were Aktion Club member Sara Canali, David T. Amos, Marlen Martinez, Sybil and Eugene Kissner, Judy Vekasy, Carol and Jim Phipps, Ann Alewine Shrum, Kim Grojean and Patricia Flocke.
Those who donated baby items included members of the Kiwanis Club of Sebring; Janine Hart of Sebring; Aktion Club members Richard, Ardell and Ricky Marino, Michael Sweet, Becky Anders and Cindy Marshall; and members of the Highlands Moose Lodge #2494 Carole Downs and Bobbie Jo Dorio.