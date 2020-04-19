SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank has always provided an essential service to the people of Highlands County. In these pandemic times, the work of the selfless, compassionate volunteers of the food bank has become 100 fold in need and intensity.
The food bank has been in operation since 2010. Fran Van Hooreweghe has served as executive director for approximately two of his four years there. His wife of nearly 27 years, Mary, is the office manager and has been a volunteer since 2014.
Along with Fran and Mary are the rest of the unsung heros of public service. Former Marine Stewart Kelly and his wife Evelyn Fernandez, along with Wendy Roth.
“Stewart and Evelyn are far more instrumental in running this place than we are,” Mary says with a smile. “Kelly gets here at 4 in the morning and stays until we’re done. They are just amazing people,” Fran adds.
“I don’t even want to think about the day that we lose Wendy because she’s just priceless to us,” Mary gushed.
Heartland Food Bank is basically a distribution center for the pantries. Pantries must be a 501 c3 non-profit organization.
“We are the food bank,” said Mary. “The pantries are the people that come here and get the food. The churches and other members, they take the food back to their locations and they give it out from there. So they are called ‘pantries’ and we are called ‘the food bank.’”
“We have 42 agencies that come here to shop,” Fran adds. “The only cost to them is what we call a ‘shared maintenance fee.’ They’re paying for the truck driver, the warehouse manager, lights, fuel for the truck, etc.”
“When they come in, we weigh everything that they want. We can’t charge anymore than 19 cents per pound. So it’s from 19 cents a pound to free. Right now we’re giving away produce for free,” Fran said.
In addition to the scores of canned goods, personal hygiene, detergent and other items, “We also have perishables,” continues Mary. “We have a big cooler and a freezer upstairs. We have meat, produce, sometimes dairy-ice cream, butter, cheese.
“This year, due to the COVID-19 virus, MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) are coming to us through ‘Feeding Tampa Bay.’ We’re affiliated with them, they’re like our parent company. We’ve gone through 22 pallets of MREs,” commented Mary.
Each box contains 16 meals for a grand total of 16,896 meals.
“Last year we did 1.5 million pounds of food in this building,” Fran recounts. “The year before we did 1.5 million pounds too.”
“With this coronavirus thing and the amount of food we’ve been pumping through here, especially with those MREs, I’m sure it’s gonna be between 1.5 and 2 million (pounds of food) this year,” Mary predicts.
If you are looking for a way to make a difference, Heartland Food Bank is seeking volunteers.
You can reach them at 863-385-7885. They are located at 928 SR 17 N.