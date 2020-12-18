SEBRING — Highlands County’s third phase of CARES Act funding got a windfall of applications compared to previous phases.
“We had a large amount of population that decided they were going to take advantage of Round 3, which is great,” Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said.
She counted 1,200 new applications and approximately 4,000 self-certifications from those who received help but need more help at this time.
Not all of the 1,200 were complete, nor are they all valid, she said. Some had fraud, such as altered data, and some who attempted to reapply as opposed to recertify.
In some cases, people submitted their request 10-15 times, likely by accident, to ensure it got in.
“We are on track right now to have all of the applicants reviewed and to Clerk [of Courts] audit by this Friday (today),” Reiss said.
At least 300 cases were in some form of review, she said.
Reiss also said county personnel have had issued with the state’s reporting software, but are working with them and the Clerk of Courts Office to get all applications processed by Dec. 30.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski repeated concerns he had Tuesday that his staff might not be able to complete audits on all applicants and self-certifications, given that Christmas is next Friday, to have everyone paid by the Dec. 30 deadline.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said, if Kaszubowski needs staff, to reach out to County Administrator Randy Vosburg to see if Board of County Commission departmental staff can be reassigned, temporarily.
Kaszubowski asked if checks would actually have to be cut by Dec. 30, and Reiss said she hoped to find out Wednesday.
In a related matter, county commissioners approved a request from Vosburg for commissioners to delegate special purchase authority — namely purchasing limits of $50,000 — to him for CARES Act purchases between now and Dec. 30.
He said state officials told him Monday they had approved the county’s submitted purchasing plan. As long as commissioners are OK with it, given they approved it, too, he could go ahead.
That would save the trouble of having to call a special meeting in the midst of holidays for any purchases that would typically be above his authority, Vosburg said. The authority would last only through the end of the year, for CARES Act funds, with the commitment to report back to the board on those purchases after Jan. 1.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the resolution commissioners passed would clarify that Vosburg was operating with their authority.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county could spend that much money in 15 days. Vosburg expressed confidence in doing so.
“Our intention is to spend those dollars,” Vosburg said, versus having to return them. Individual and business grant awards already amount to $5 million, he said, so he would then decide how to spend the remaining $5 million of the county’s state allocation.