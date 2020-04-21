SEBRING — With the scheduled high school graduations about five weeks away, Superintendent Brenda Longshore is holding virtual meetings with seniors and class sponsors to decide on how to recognize graduates and the possibility of postponing the ceremonies.
Statewide schools are closed through the remainder of the school year and it is unknown when the social distancing guidelines and ban on large gatherings will be lifted due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Longshore spoke Tuesday, in a virtual meeting, with senior class presidents and seniors on the district student council about graduation, which is scheduled for May 22 and 23 in Highlands County.
It was a group of about 15 who discussed ways to celebrate and recognize the work the district’s seniors have done, she said.
“They had some really great ideas and we will sending out another meeting time for next week to include the senior sponsors from each school to continue to engage in conversation, but they were very positive about trying to make sure we still have graduation even if it is months down the road,” Longshore said.
The students had ideas on different possibilities that can be done to celebrate and then possibly even having graduation at another time, she said.
Once there is more discussion with the class sponsors then perhaps the district will do a survey of all of the seniors to get their input across the three communities, Longshore said. “I look forward to having more information about that very shortly.”
In neighboring Hardee County, Superintendent Bob Shayman said the Hardee Senior High graduation is scheduled for May 23, but they are on hold now as they wait to see when social distancing will be relaxed or eliminated.
“If we don’t do it May 23, and we will decide in about two weeks, we would move it into June or July,” he said. They are not looking at any virtual alternative.
The Palm Beach Post reported April 8 that Palm Beach County high schools will hold virtual graduation ceremonies in May as a way to honor seniors and abide by the state’s ban on large gatherings. Graduates will not attend, but their names will be announced and their photos shown on-screen through the TV feed and online streaming.
Speeches by administrators, valedictorians, salutatorians and graduation speakers will also be shown. Superintendent Donald Fennoy told students and parents that he also hopes to have more traditional ceremonies in the late summer, if they can be done safely.