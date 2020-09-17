SEBRING — Highlands County had one more death from COVID-19 in the Wednesday report from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 80 who have died in the county during the pandemic.
With six more coronavirus cases, Highlands has a total of 2,024 cases. Currently, 31 are hospitalized due to the virus.
Statewide, there were 2,355 additional coronavirus cases in the Wednesday report for a total of 671,201 infected.
There were 152 new virus fatalities reported in Florida for a total of 12,939 Florida residents who have died due to COVID-19
The following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Alachua — 146, Broward — 155, Dade — 457, Duval — 121, Hillsborough — 138, Orange — 106, and Palm Beach — 163.
Calhoun and Holmes counties had no new cases in the Wednesday update.
Previous day testing results show statewide 4.45% tested positive while in Highlands 3.75% tested positive.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing today at the AdventHealth medical complex at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring and on Sept. 22 at Lakeshore Mall (near the former Sears store), 901 U.S. 27 South.
Drive-through testing will be from 5-6 p.m., and by appointment from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting, today. Drive-through testing will be from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 22 and by appointment from 8-10 a.m.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive-through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
There was a wide range of positive rates for the other Heartland counties: DeSoto — 3.33%, Glades — 14.29%, Hardee — 30.3%, Hendry — 2.04%, and Okeechobee — 25.42%.
Dade County had a previous day positive test rate of 4.52%.
The Highlands cases have been within an age range of 0 to 99 with a median age of 47. The gender data shows 46% of the cases were in males and 54% were females.
Highlands County has had a total of 341 cases in staff and residents of long-term care facilities and a total of 61 cases in staff and inmates of correctional facilities.
Nationwide, there have been 6,600,566 COVID-19 cases with 196,103 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 29,624,865 cases with 936,313 deaths.