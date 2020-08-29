SEBRING — Highlands County had two more deaths listed in the latest daily COVID-19 update bringing the county’s total who have passed during the pandemic to 62.
With 14 more virus cases, according to the Florida Department of Health, Highlands has had a total of 1,795 cases.
Statewide there were 3,815 new coronavirus cases in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health and 89 more deaths, which is the smallest daily increase in resident deaths since June 10.
There have been a total of 615,806 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
A total of 10,957 Florida residents have died due to the virus over the course of the pandemic. There have been 142 non-resident deaths in Florida.
The previous day’s testing results show that among the 269 tests in Highlands 5.2% were positive. Hardee County tested 57 and Glades County 2 with no new cases for both counties.
Okeechobee had 206 test results on Thursday of which 4.37% were positive.
DeSoto had 88 test results with 10.23% positive and Hendry County had 11.11% positive from 36 tests.
Statewide among the 67,578 test results on Thursday 5.7% were positive.
Lafayette County, in north Florida, has the most cases per capita in the state with 1,184 cases with a population of 8,744, which means 13.5% of the population has been infected.
Highlands County has had 1.75% of its residents infected with COVID-19, according to the latest data on the Florida Department of Heath’s rate map.
The Highlands cases include 839 male cases and 955 female cases with a median age of 47.
Statewide there have been 297,113 male cases and 314,387 female case with a median age of 41.
Nationwide there have been 5,878,338 virus cases and 181,022 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 24,507,036 cases with 832,748 deaths.