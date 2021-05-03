SEBRING — Highlands County had 14 new resident COVID-19 cases in the latest daily count for a total 8,375 resident cases over the course of the pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
Statewide there were 3,841 new cases in the Sunday count for a total of 2,242,778 virus cases in Florida since the pandemic started.
There were 29 resident virus related deaths in the Sunday count for a total of 35,268 deaths of Florida residents.
There were 420 deaths of Florida resident during the past week.
In Highlands County there have been a total of 350 deaths, which is a correction of one from the 351 reported on Saturday. There have been 658 residents hospitalized and 24 non-residents hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.
The median age of those have had the virus in Highlands is 52.
The 55-64 age group has the highest number of cases with 1,221, followed by the 65-74 age group with 1,183.
The 35-44 and 45-54 age groups in Highlands both have 1,037 cases.
Overall there have been 700 deaths of non-Florida residents in the state and 11,308 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 64 during the past week.
The vaccine count shows that 8,893,992 people have been vaccinated through Saturday.
There have been 2,565,696 people who had received first doses of two-dose series.
There have been 5,771,883 people who had completed two-dose vaccination series.
There have been 556,413 people who had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There were 3,076 people hospitalized with a “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 9 from the Saturday count.
Nationwide there have been 32,409,214 COVID-19 case with 576,959 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 152,394,091 virus cases with 3,196,127 deaths.
The News-Service of Florida contributed to this report.