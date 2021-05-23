SEBRING — Highlands County added 17 new COVID-19 cases, all in residents, for a total of 8,724 cases from the latest numbers on Saturday from the Florida Department of Health.
The total number of resident cases in Highlands over the course of the pandemic is 8,627.
The county has had a total of 62 cases over the past seven days and 144 cases over the last 14 days.
There was a correction of two county deaths and FDOH now shows there have been 363 deaths in Highlands County. The number on Friday’s report showed 365 deaths.
The median age for the day’s new cases was 39, as eight of them were in those 24 and younger. The overall median age for the Highlands County cases is 50.
In Highlands, 299 residents were tested with a positive rate of 6.02%, ending a run of four days with a positivity rate less than 6%.
In Highlands the age group with the most cases is 55-64 with 1,260, followed by the 65-74 age group with 1,194 cases and the 35-44 age group with 1,081 cases.
The total number of virus cases in Florida increased by 3,406 to 2,308,266, according to the data from Saturday. The total number of Florida resident cases increased by 3,326 to 2,265,139.
The previous day testing results show 94,265 Florida residents were tested with a positivity rate of 3.55%. The state has been below 5% for the last 13 days.
There were 22 new deaths reported by FDOH, raising the overall total to 37,154. There have been 36,463 resident deaths and 731 deaths in non-residents.
The U.S. reported just 27,625 new cases on Friday, marking the first time since June there have been seven straight days with fewer than 30,000 cases. The seven-day average for new cases is 26,142, a 21% decrease from just a week ago and a 38% improvement from two weeks ago.
There were 726 deaths reported, an increase of 21 from last Friday and well above the seven-day average of 574 deaths.
Hospitalizations were down 14% from a week ago and ICU cases showed a 13% decrease for the states that publish that data.
Nationwide there have been 33,090,242 COVID-19 cases and 589,393 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 166,272,195 virus cases and 3,446,059 deaths.