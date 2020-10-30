SEBRING — Highlands County had 19 new COVID-19 cases in the Thursday update from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 107 new cases in the last four days.
In the past 14 days, Highlands County has had 243 new cases.
Highlands now has a total of 2,652 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The number of deaths in Highlands, attributed to the virus, remains at 114.
Statewide, there were 4,198 new cases in the Thursday update for a total of 794,624 infected. With 77 new fatalities attributed to COVID-19, a total of 16,648 Florida residents have died from the virus.
Previous day testing results show a statewide positivity rate of 5.91% while Highlands County had a positivity rate of 8.26%.
Around the Heartland: Glades had five new cases or a positivity rate of 38.46%, Hendry added 13 cases for a rate of 11.93%, DeSoto County added four cases for a rate of 5.71, Hardee had 10 new cases for a positivity rate of 8.33% and Okeechobee County had only one new cases or a rate of 2.04%.
There were 2,348 hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 and 31 hospitalized in Highland County.
Among the Heartland counties, Highlands has the lowest number of cases per 100,000 population with 2,584. Hardee County has the highest per 100,000 rate of cases with 5,873.
Following is the per 100,000 population case rate for the other Heartland counties: Hendry — 5,535; Glades — 4,535, DeSoto — 4,580 and Okeechobee — 4,265.
Lafayette County has the highest per 100,000 case rate in the state with 14,616, based on 1,278 cases among a population of 8,744
Nationwide, there have been 8,881,087 cases with 227,968 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 44,684,011 cases with 1,176,726 deaths.