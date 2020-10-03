SEBRING — After five days of 10 or fewer new cases, Highlands County had 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Friday update from the Florida Department of Health and one more death for a total of 91 who have passed over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands now has a total of 2,206 virus cases. Currently 22 are hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus.
Statewide there were 2,660 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 711,804 cases and 110 new resident deaths for a total of 14,554 Floridians have died over the course of the pandemic. There have been 176 non-residents to die from COVID-19.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Broward — 220, Dade — 507, Duval — 122, Hillsborough — 192, Orange — 178, Palm Beach — 138.
Dixie County had two days with no new cases and Lafayette County has gone eight 8 days without a new case.
Liberty County had no new cases in the Friday update.
Statewide the previous day testing results showed a positivity rate of 3.76% with Highlands at 7.38% the second-highest positivity rate among the Heartland counties: Glades — 20%, Hardee — 7.04%, DeSoto — 3.51%, Hendry — 7.14% and Okeechobee — 3.14%.
Dade County had a previous day positivity rate of 5.11%.
There has been an increase of 470 cases involving people ages 15 to 24 from the Thursday count, the largest increase in any age group.
There have been 5,935 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 47 from the Thursday count.
Currently 2,056 people are hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is a decrease of 25 from the Thursday count.
Nationwide there have been 7,299,080 cases with 208,191 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 34,423,675 cases with 1,024,958 deaths.