SEBRING — Highlands County adds 20 COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,376 in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
Currently there are 22 hospitalized in Highlands County due to the virus. The number of deaths due to the virus in Highlands remained at 100.
The data for the outcomes of those infected in Highlands County with the coronavirus show that 251 (11%) have been hospitalized at some time during the pandemic and 4% of those infected have died.
There have been 406 cases in staff and residents at long-term care facilities in Highlands and 65 cases in staff and inmates at correctional facilitates.
The median age of the cases in Highlands is 48 with the age range of 25-34 having the most cases at 375. The age range of 55-64 had 350 cases and the age range of 45-54 had 345 cases.
Statewide, there were 119 Florida resident deaths reported in the Tuesday update for a total of 15,531 resident deaths during the pandemic.
There were 2,725 new reported cases in Florida in Tuesday's report, bringing the case total to 738,749.
Seven counties had triple digit increases in cases: Broward - 186, Dade - 484, Duval - 113, Orange - 141, Palm Beach - 137, Pinellas - 157 and Polk - 121. Four counties had no new cases: Desoto, Franklin, Gulf, and Liberty.
Statewide, the previous day testing results show a positivity rate of 4.96%, while Highlands was at 10.29%.
The previous day positivity rates for the other Heartland counties are: Hardee - 9.09%, DeSoto - 0% (no new cases), Okeechobee - 5.33%, Glades 16.67% and Hendry - 11.43%.
The previous day positivity rate for Dade County was 4.5%, Broward - 3.24% and Palm Beach - 4.16%.
Nationwide, there have been 7,811,401 coronavirus cases with 215,251 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 37,894,452 cases with 1,082,201 deaths.