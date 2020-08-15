UPDATE |
SEBRING — When Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard was updated Friday, it took on a new look and offered viewers more information.
The Florida Testing tab shows in a line graph how the number of percentage of positive lab tests in the last six weeks have been slowly declining through the state and as of Aug. 2 was right at the target range of 10%. Highlands County’s line graph showed the county rate to be below 10%
New tabs were added for Rates Map and Case Maps. The Rates Map shows the number of Florida resident COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population by county. The Case Maps tab shows the number of Florida resident COVID-19 cases reported to the Florida Department of Health over the last day, the last seven days and the last 14 days, by county. Highlands County shows an additional 25 cases added Thursday. The total number of cases added in Highlands County in the past seven days was 190 and in the past 14 days was 387.
The overall COVID-19 case count in Highlands County is now up to 1,548.
The number of deaths in the county due to the pandemic remains at 40. Two states have fewer deaths than Highlands County – Alaska with 3,963 cases has had 27 virus deaths and Wyoming with 3,119 has had 30 deaths. Hawaii has had 40 COVID-19 deaths with 4,312 cases.
Statewide, the total number of cases is 563,285 with the 6,148 increase in cases from a Thursday count. There have been 9,141 resident deaths and 134 non-resident deaths due to the virus over the course of the pandemic.
During the pandemic there have been 16,498 tested in Highlands with 9.2% positive for having the coronavirus.
Statewide about 4.17 million have been tested with a positive rate of 13.52%.
Dade County continues as the only county with four-digit daily case increases with 1,693 new cases since the Thursday count.
The counties with triple digit increases are: Broward — 657, Duval — 144, Hillsborough — 261, Lafayette — 306, Lee — 139, Manatee — 110, Marion — 112, Orange — 287, Osceola — 109, Palm Beach — 360, Pinellas — 145, Polk — 11, Sarasota — 126 and Volusia — 110.
Dade County and the counties with triple-digit increases account for 4,677 of total number of new cases in the state.
Nationwide, there have been 5,262,116 COVID-19 cases with 167,369 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 20,981,939 cases and 760,633 deaths.
AdventHealth has teamed up with the DOH to provide free drive-through testing.
Testing is open to Highlands County residents only. Reservations are required for each location and can be made by calling 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing dates and times are as follows:
Lakeshore Mall (near Sears) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring on Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 8-10 a.m.
Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 27, and from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26, and Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m.