SEBRING — After 31 new cases in the Monday update, Highlands County added 26 more COVID-19 cases in the Tuesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County now has had a total of 2,602 virus cases over the course of the pandemic. The number of deaths remain at 113.
The Florida resident cases in Highlands includes 1,168 men and 1,412 women with a median age of 48.
Statewide, the latest daily update shows 4,298 new coronavirus cases and 56 new deaths. Overall there have been 786,311 virus cases and 16,505 Florida residents have died.
In south Florida, Dade County added 726 cases, Broward County added 395 cases and Palm Beach County added 360 cases.
The previous day testing results show statewide a positivity rate of 5.91% and Highlands with a positivity rate of 8.06%.
Three other Heartland counties had high previous day positivity rates: Glades County with 40% based on two positive cases from five tests, Okeechobee County had seven new cases for a positivity rate of 10.61% and DeSoto County had seven new cases for a positivity rate of 12.28%.
The listing by municipality shows the following number of cases over the course of the pandemic: Sebring — 1,1138, Avon Park — 739, Lake Placid — 416, Frostproof — 446, Wauchula — 700, Labelle — 740, Clewiston 1,112 and Okeechobee — 1,6012.
The City of Okeechobee appears to have a much higher number of cases than the other municipalities in the Heartland, but the majority of the cases in Okeechobee County are attributed to the City of Okeechobee because it is the only municipality in the county.
Statewide, there are 2,314 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Highlands County currently has 25 hospitalized due to the virus.
Nationwide, there have been 8,723,616 cases and 225,792 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 43,653,480 COVID-19 cases and 1,161,311 deaths.