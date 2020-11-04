SEBRING — Florida’s increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks has the state in the red zone, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report for the fourth week of October.
Florida added 4,637 new cases in the Tuesday update from the Florida Department of Heath for a total of 816,700 cases. There were 56 new resident deaths for a total of 16,890 Florida residents who have died due to the pandemic.
Highlands had a daily increase of 26 new cases in the latest update for a total of 2,758 who have been infected. There was one more death in the county due to COVID-19 for a total of 119 who have died over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands County has had 151 new cases in the past 7 days and 284 new cases in the past 14 days.
Highlands currently has 32 people hospitalized with the virus while statewide there are 2,486 in the hospital due to the coronavirus.
Previous day testing results show a statewide positivity rate of 7.49% and Highlands with a positivity rate of 6.36%.
Okeechobee County had a previous day positivity rate of 15.22% with 7 new cases.
Hendry County had a previous day positivity rate of 13.21% with 7 new cases.
Those Florida counties showing the highest increase in the Tuesday report were Brevard — 149, Broward — 512, Dade — 859, Hillsborough — 225, Lee — 139, Palm Beach — 365, Pinellas — 138 and Polk — 116.
Nationwide, there have been 9,344,717 virus cases and 232,173 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 47,235,585 cases and 1,210,335 deaths attributed to COVID-19.