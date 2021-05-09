SEBRING — Highlands County added 28 more COVID-19 cases for a total of 8,579 and one more death for a total of 357 who have died due to the pandemic, according to the latest daily numbers from the Florida Department of Heath.
Statewide there were 3,977 new virus cases for a total of 2,266,575 and 65 new resident deaths for a total of 35,700 deaths of Florida residents. There have been 712 non-resident deaths for an overall total of 36,412.
From the 339 Highlands resident test results on Saturday, there were 27 positive for a positivity rate of 7.96% while the statewide daily positivity rate was 4.46%.
The county’s hospitalizations climbed one to 660. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 20 people were hospitalized Saturday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That was the second straight with four fewer hospitalizations than the previous day.
The top three Highlands County zip codes with the most cases are: 33870 (Sebring) with 2,306 cases, 33825 (Avon Park) with 2,127 cases and 33852 (Lake Placid) with 1,554 cases.
Around the Heartland: Glades had no new cases, DeSoto had 4 new cases and a testing positivity rate of 5%, Hardee had 11 new cases with a positivity rate of 16.67%, Hendry had 10 new cases with a positivity rate of 9.52% and Okeechobee County had 5 new virus cases with a positivity rate of 7.58%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County added 813 resident virus cases for a total of 483,355 residents who have tested positive, Broward County added 351 resident cases bringing its total of resident cases to 236,713, Palm Beach County added 228 resident cases for a total of 142,495 residents who have tested positive.
Orange County added 308 resident cases bringing its total of resident cases to 136,527.
Nationwide there have been 32,671,848 COVID-19 cases with 581,120 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 157,113,663 cases with 3,274,092 deaths.