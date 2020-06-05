SEBRING — Highlands County had three new resident cases Wednesday as the statewide death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 2,600.
Highlands COVID-19 case total is now 138 with deaths attributed to the virus remaining at nine, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
The latest Highlands cases on Wednesday include two males, age 61 and 57, and a 59-year-old female. There is one new case listed for Thursday in a 27-year-old male.
Other Heartland area counties continue to experience a relatively large number of new resident cases on Wednesday including Hardee with 11 new cases for a total of 118, DeSoto with 18 new cases for a total of 218, Glades with six new cases for a total of 70 and Hendry with 29 new cases for a total of 501.
Concerning testing, Highlands with 3% of those tested being positive is well below the state’s goal of having less than 10% of those tested being positive for having COVID-19. But, Glades with 21.3% positive and Hendry with 16.9% positive are well above that 10% goal.
The highest virus counts by Heartland cities follows:
• Clewiston, Hendry — 380.
• Arcadia, DeSoto — 209.
• Labelle, Hendry — 102.
• Sebring, Highlands — 65.
• Wauchula, Hardee — 53.
• Bowling Green, Hardee — 45.
• Avon Park, Highlands – 37.
• Lake Placid, Highlands — 18.
Miami-Dade County has 18,779 cases with 746 deaths.
Statewide there have been 60,183 cases with 10,652 hospitalizations and 2,607 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 1,860,890 cases with 107,450 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 6,570,362 cases with 387,809 deaths.