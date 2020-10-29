SEBRING — Highlands County had 31 more COVID-19 cases in the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health for a three-day total of 88 cases.
Highlands had one more reported death from COVID-19 in the latest data for a total of 114 who had died due to the pandemic.
The overall number of coronavirus cases in Highlands is 2,633 with the median age of cases at 48. Statewide, the median age of those infected is 40.
Florida added 4,115 coronavirus cases for a total of 790,426 cases. There were 66 new virus fatalities statewide for a total of 16,571 Florida residents who have died during the pandemic.
The previous week, Oct. 18-24, state school report shows the most new cases last week in an educational facility in Highlands was four at the Great Commission Bible Institute on West Center Avenue, Sebring.
South Florida State College had two more student virus cases for a total of nine cases, including eight students and one staff member.
Hardee Senior High had six more cases last week (four students and two staff) for a total of 33 (27 students, two staff and four unknown).
The following nine counties had triple-digit increase in virus cases: Broward — 632, Dade — 728, Duval — 113, Hillsborough — 222, Lee — 137, Leon — 106, Orange — 262, Palm Beach — 239, and Pinellas — 124, for a total increase of 2,563 cases.
Gilchrist, Gulf and Liberty counties had no new cases in the Wednesday update of virus data.
Nationwide, there have been 8,800,316 COVID-19 cases with 226,864 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 44,159,482 cases with 1,169,052 deaths.