SEBRING — Highlands County had one more death from COVID-19 bringing the total to 41 residents who have passed away due to the pandemic.
The county also added 33 new cases since the Friday update bringing the total number to 1,581, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
Florida added 6,352 virus cases for a total of 569,637.
The state had 204 more deaths in the latest daily update for a total of 9,345 resident deaths, as of Saturday’s report.
Dade County had 1,755 new cases and the following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Broward — 678, Collier — 103, Duval — 204, Hillsborough — 339, Lafayette — 159, Lee — 132, Marion — 131, Orange — 320, Palm Beach — 317, Pinellas — 207 and Polk — 200 for a total of 4,545 new cases among these counties.
Glades was the only county in Florida with no new cases recorded in the past day.
Testing data shows that statewide 4.2 million have been tested with 13.5% positive results. The previous day’s positive rate in the state was 7.67%.
In Highlands County, 16,831 have been tested with a positive rate of 9.4%. The previous day’s positive rate in Highlands was 9.17%.
The Highlands cases range in age from 0 to 98 with a median age of 47. By gender, the cases have been 46% male and 53% female with a small percentage of cases with no data on the gender.
Highlands currently has 51 hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Nationwide, there have been 5,328,568 virus cases with 168,761 deaths.
Woldwide, there have been 21,270,160 cases with 767,241 deaths.
AdventHealth has teamed up with the DOH to provide free drive-through testing.
Testing is open to Highlands County residents only. Reservations are required for each location and can be made by calling 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing dates and times are as follows:
Lakeshore Mall (near Sears) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring on Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 8-10 a.m.
Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 27, and from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26, and Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m.