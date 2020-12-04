SEBRING — Florida added 10,870 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,028,030 cases in the daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
The number of Florida resident deaths increased by 98 to a total of 18,874 over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands had 46 new virus cases while the number of local deaths attributed to COVID-19 remained at 149.
Statewide previous day testing results show there was a positivity rate of 9.18%, while Highlands was over 10% threshold with a 10.25% positivity rate, which was the second lowest rate in the Heartland after Okeechobee with 3.65%.
The previous day positivity rates for the other Heartland counties are as follows: Hardee — 15.85%, DeSoto — 14.17%, Glades — 20% and Hendry — 10.42%.
Free COVID-19 testing in Highlands County will be available Wednesdays, Dec. 9 and 16, from 8-9 a.m. for drive-thru service and 8-10 a.m. for express service with reservation. The test site is near the Sears building at Lakeshore Mall. Call 863-386-5690 to reserve a test slot. No prescription is required for testing.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or our local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
If you want to know about test results, please call the health department at 863-386-6040.
A comparison of the Florida Department of Health’s data on the number of cases in Highlands County over the last seven days and last 14 days shows a much lower number in the past seven days (214) compared to (304) in the previous seven days.
Highlands County currently has 55 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Statewide, there are 4,290 people hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, which is an increase of 42 from the Wednesday count.
There are 782 people hospitalized in Miami-Dade County, the most in the state.
{span}Two counties had four-digit increases in the virus: Dade — 2,227 and Broward — 1,148.{/span}
The following counties had triple digit increases in cases: Alachua — 102, Bay — 169, Brevard — 252, Clay — 109, Collier — 198, Duval — 584, Escambia — 154, Hillsborough — 530, Lee — 376, Leon — 137, Manatee — 152, Marion — 178, Okaloosa — 199, Orange — 578, Osceola — 246, Palm Beach — 663, Pasco — 225, Pinellas — 362, Polk — 293, Santa Rosa — 112, Sarasota — 152, Seminole — 128, St. Jones — 132 and Volusia — 143.
Nationwide, there have been 14,012,378 coronavirus cases and 274,648 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 64,918,435 cases and 1,501,076 deaths.