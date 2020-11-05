SEBRING — Highlands County had one of its largest daily increases of COVID-19 cases with 49 new cases, according to the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
With the high number of new cases, the previous-day positivity rate was also very high (16.38%) for Highlands County.
The median age of the new cases recorded on Tuesday is 52.
The case total now stands at 2,807 for Highlands. There were no new deaths in the latest update, so the virus death toll for the county remains at 119.
Highlands County has had 423 coronavirus cases in staff/residents at long-term care facilities and 67 cases in correctional institutions.
Florida added 4,423 more positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 821,123 cases.
There were 32 more virus fatalities reported for a total of 16,922 Florida resident deaths attributed to the pandemic.
The previous day statewide positivity rate for new cases was 7.75% while the positivity rate for all cases including retests was 9.33%, which is the highest positivity rate in more than two weeks.
Statewide, there are 2,484 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Highlands County has 31 hospitalized currently due to the virus.
Case increases in recent days have caused the statewide 14-day moving average to rise to 7.75%. On Oct. 23, it was 3.66%.