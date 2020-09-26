SEBRING — Highlands County had a relatively low increase of six new cases in the Friday update from the Florida Department of Health, for a total of 2,127 cases and no new deaths with the total remaining at 82 who have passed due to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Statewide, there were 2,847 new coronavirus cases reported Friday to push the statewide total to 695,887. With 120 new virus deaths reported, 13,915 Florida residents have died from the virus.
Okeechobee County had 17 more cases in the Friday update for a total 178 new cases in the past 10 days. By comparison, Highlands had 109 new cases in the past 10 days, but Highlands has more than double the population of Okeechobee County.
DeSoto County had only one new case, but Glades County had seven new cases for a previous-day testing positivity rate of 43.75%. Hardee County had seven new cases for a positivity rate of 11.29% and Hendry County had five new cases for a positivity rate of 11.11%.
Statewide the previous day positivity rate was 4.27% and for Highlands is was 3.13%.
Currently, there are 21 who are hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19.
The following counties had triple digit increases in virus cases: Broward — 196, Dade — 510, Duval — 128, Hillsborough — 150, Orange — 172 and Palm Beach — 161.
There have been 5,673 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 37 from the Thursday count.
There are 18 counties with 100 or more long-term care deaths from the pandemic: Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Broward, Hillsborough, Polk, Lee, Brevard, Duval, Sarasota, St. Lucie, Seminole, Manatee, Marion, Volusia, Orange, Escambia and Pasco.
Statewide, in the latest update, there are 2,121 people hospitalized with primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is a decrease of 47 hospitalized from the Thursday count.
Nationwide, there have been 6,997,468 virus cases and 203,047 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 32,356,829 cases with 984,768 deaths.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Friday announced it is backing off a requirement that facilities for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities test staff members for COVID-19 every two weeks. The move followed the administration’s decision this month to no longer require assisted living facilities and nursing homes to test staff members.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.