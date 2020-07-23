SEBRING — Highlands County had its largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases with 64 in the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
The previous highest daily increase of 45 in Highlands County occurred on Saturday. The virus deaths in Highlands remains at 16.
Highlands has a total of 876 cases within an age range of 0 to 96 and a median age of 49.
There are currently 55 people in Highlands County hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms. That is one more than yesterday’s count.
Statewide there was a reported 9,785 new coronavirus cases and 139 new deaths, according to the Wednesday data for a total of 379,619 cases and 5,345 Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.
In Highlands, there has been a total of 12,976 tests for the virus with 6.75% being positive.
Statewide, there has been 3.16 million virus tests with a positive rate of 12.02%.
Glades and Hendry counties continue to have very high percentages of those who tested positive with 30.7% and 20.0%, respectively.
Three zip codes in Highlands County account for a majority of the cases in the county: 33825 (Avon Park) with 293 cases, 33870 (Sebring) with 277 cases and 33852 (Lake Placid) with 116 cases.
The following Florida counties had triple-digit increases in cases: Brevard — 149, Collier — 173, Duval — 434, Escambia — 210, Hillsborough — 339, Lake — 125, Lee — 270, Manatee — 208, Orange — 677, Osceola — 209, Palm Beach — 547, Pinellas — 270, Polk — 234, Sarasota — 131, Seminole — 116, and Volusia — 136.
Four-digit increases in cases were recorded in Broward — 1,180 and Dade — 2,759 for a total of 8,167 new virus cases among the counties that had three and four-digit increases.
Nationwide, there has been 3,925,025 cases with 142,312 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 15,016,440 case with 617,832 deaths due to COVID-19.