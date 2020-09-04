SEBRING — Highlands County had eight additional COVID-19 cases in the Thursday update from the Florida Department of Health while recent testing results show a smaller percentage of new cases.
Statewide the previous day resident testing shows a positive rate of 6.22 percent.
Highlands had only seven positive residents out of 170 test results on Thursday for a positive rate of 4.12%.
Hendry County, which had very high positive numbers early in the pandemic, had only two positive from 102 tested for a positive rate of 1.96%.
DeSoto County, which also had high numbers at one point in the pandemic, had only three positive tests out of 101 for a positive rate of 2.97%.
Glades County only had five test results on Thursday with no positive results.
Statewide there were 3,571 COVID-19 cases for a total of 637,013 with 149 resident deaths for a total of 11,650 Florida resident deaths.
South Florida previous day test results show Miami-Dade with 7,985 tests had 7.35% positive, Broward County with 6,167 tests with 4.73% positive and Palm Beach County with 3,457 tests with 4.37% positive.
The listing of Florida resident cases by municipality shows the following number of cases in Highlands County: Sebring 780, Avon Park 558, Lake Placid 301, Venus 7. Palmdale in Glades county has 11 cases.
Nationwide there have been 6,121,733 cornonavirus cases with 186,018 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 26,102,099 virus cases with 864,415 deaths.