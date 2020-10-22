SEBRING — There were eight new cases of COVID-19 in Highlands County added in the Wednesday afternoon report from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total of positive cases in the county to 2,478. Sadly, the county added another two deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 105.
Twelve of the cases in Highlands are non-Florida resident. Currently, there are 18 people hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 260 hospitalizations in the county throughout the pandemic.
The demographics of the Highlands cases are 1,116 male and 1,346 female within an age range of 0 to 99 and a median age of 48.
In Florida, there have been 762,534 total cases including 752,845 Florida residents who tested positive. There have been 47,628 hospitalizations and 16,210 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.
Nationwide, there have been 8,312,109 cases of COVID-19 with 221,694 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 41,053,723 cases with 1,128,090 deaths.