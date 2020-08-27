SEBRING — Highlands County had nine more cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health, but no new deaths have been reported. The total now stands at 1,756.
Statewide there were 3,220 new virus cases for a total of 608,722. There were 153 more deaths statewide for a total of 10,733 resident deaths and 139 non-resident deaths over the course of the pandemic.
The age groups with the most cases in Highlands are as follows:
• 25-34 age group with 209 cases.
• 15-24 age group with 186 cases.
• 45-54 age group with 169 cases.
• 35-44 age group with 165 cases.
The median age of the Highlands cases is 48.
Highlands County had 36 hospitalized on Friday due to COVID-19. That number was 24 hospitalized in the Wednesday report.
In Highlands there have been 302 coronavirus cases in staff and residents of long-term care facilities. There have been 54 cases in the county among staff and residents of correctional facilities.
Statewide test results from Tuesday show that of 58,143 tests 5.72% were positive. In Highlands, from 155 test results from the previous day 5.81% were positive.
Miami-Dade County leads the state with 154,135 cases and 2,317 deaths.
The latest numbers show, there was an increase of 50 Florida resident deaths involving people age 85 or older from the Tuesday count.
There has been a total of 4,530 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
There was an increase of 60 deaths in long-term care deaths from the Tuesday count.
Nationwide there have been 5,791,222 virus cases with 178,819 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 23,979,121 cases with 820,989 deaths.