SEBRING — Highlands County had 9 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the Thursday update from the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County now has had a total 2,186 cases over the course of the pandemic and 90 deaths.
The median age of the Highlands cases, which was at 47 for many weeks, increased to 48 recently.
The statewide median age of virus cases is 40.
Florida had an increase of 2,628 cases since the Wednesday count for a total of 709,144 cases.
There was an increase of 129 deaths for a total of 14,444 Florida resident deaths.
Statewide there have been 5,888 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 53 from the Wednesday count.
Currently in Florida there are 2,081 people hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, which is a decrease of 4 since the Thursday count.
The previous day testing results show that statewide there was a positivity rate of 4.62%. In Highlands it was 4.18%.
Glades County had the highest previous day positivity rate in the Heartland with 23.08% with Hardee second highest at 12.16.
DeSoto County had a positivity rate of 3.03%, with Okeechobee at 2.52% and Hendry County at 2.67%.
In Highlands County, the 33825 zip code (Avon Park) has the highest number of cases with 667, followed by the 33870 zip (Sebring) with 597 cases, the 33852 zip code (Lake Placid) with 397 cases and the 33872 zip code (Sebring) with 227 cases.
Nationwide there have been 7,252,701 COVID-19 cases with 207,331 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 34,092,696 cases with 1,016,050 deaths.