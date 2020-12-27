Highlands County has added at least another 59 COVID-19 cases for a new total of 4,785, according to the Florida Department of Health update published on Saturday.
There was also one new death, pushing Highlands’ death toll since the start of the pandemic to 199.
The good news to that bad news is that those 59 got divided up between Thursday’s and Friday’s tallies: 39 on Thursday and 20 on Friday, showing a downward trend in reported new cases.
The Health Department also revised its reported numbers on Saturday. Monday’s report now shows 50 new cases, Tuesday’s shows 41 new cases and Wednesday’s shows 43.
Of the 4,785 total, 4,742 are Florida residents and the non-resident case total remains unchanged at 43. With 520 new cases over the past 14 days, the daily average has been 37.14 cases per day, putting Thursday slightly above average and Friday below it.
Thursday saw 592 tests performed with 553 negative results for a 9.97% positivity rate. On Friday, with 321 tests and 301 negative results, the positivity rate crept down slightly to 9.35%.
The county’s hospitalizations on Saturday remained unchanged from Thursday’s report of 428. The Agency for HealthCare Administration (AHCA) said 45 people were hospitalized as of Saturday with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus, or 15 less than on Thursday.
As of Saturday, 24 of the county’s 30 adult intensive care beds were occupied, leaving 20% or just six beds available. There are no pediatric ICU beds in Highlands County. Of the 258 regular hospital beds in the county, 191 were taken, leaving 26% or 67 beds.
Meanwhile, Florida added 17,042 new cases since Thursday’s tally, for a new total of 1,264,588 total cases, of which 1,243,118 are Florida residents and 21,470 are non-residents. That tally included 10,650 new Florida-resident cases on Thursday and 5,961 on Friday.
The state also saw another 140 deaths in those two days. Although less per day than the previous report on Thursday, the death toll is now 21,135 Florida residents and 301 non-residents — one more non-resident than Thursday.
The Health Department’s online COVID-19 Dashboard shows 74,659 tests processed with 68,698 negative tests. The 5,961 new cases amount to a 7.98% positivity rate, slightly up from Thursday’s reported rate of 7.82%.
Highlands County, according to the COVID-19 Trends for U.S. Counties dashboard, compiled by www.arcgis.com, is still in epidemic status with the rest of the counties in the Florida, with approximately 804 active cases and a case ratio of 766 per 100,000 people, based on the 2019 estimated population of 105,069.
A number of counties saw triple-digit increases as a result of the two-day total of cases on Saturday: Alachua — 186; Bay — 172; Brevard — 254; Broward — 1,189; Charlotte — 144; Citrus — 129; Clay — 253; Collier — 128; Columbia — 100; Dade — 3,296; Duval — 931; Escambia — 280; Hernando — 118; Hillsborough — 1,087; Indian River — 150; Lake — 241; Lee — 280; Leon — 123; Manatee — 244; Marion — 320; Okaloosa — 189; Orange — 1,111; Osceola — 300; Palm Beach — 956; Pasco — 439; Pinellas — 782; Polk — 541; Santa Rosa — 184; Sarasota — 247; Seminole — 203: St. Johns — 296; St. Lucie — 202; Sumpter — 100, and Volusia — 311.
The smallest increase was Lafayette County, with one new case on Thursday and zero on Friday.
Cases in the United States went up another 202,579 on Thursday with 2,938 deaths, and up another 124,498 cases on Friday, with 1,541 deaths, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project at covidtracking.com. The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center world map at coronavirus.jhu.edu now lists the U.S. with a total of 18,897,780 cases and 331,495 deaths.
December is adding to its record death toll for the U.S., now up to 62,295, and well more than the old record of 55,267 set in April.
As stated before, based on results since the Thanksgiving holiday, numbers are expected to bounce up and down for a few days, as not all states will report over Christmas weekend and it will be the middle of next week before all the new cases and deaths are tallied.
The rise in numbers didn’t begin until several weeks after Thanksgiving, so the effect of Christmas gatherings may not be seen until the second week of January.
As for the global picture, Johns Hopkins — coronavirus.jhu.edu — listed 80,082,793 cases in the world as of Saturday, and 1,755,141 deaths.