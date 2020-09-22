SEBRING — The number of counties with no increase outnumbered the number of counties that saw a triple digit increase from the previous day, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Monday report.
Calhoun, Desoto, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hendry, Holmes, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty and Washington counties also had no increase from the previous day’s report.
Four counties saw a triple-digit increase from the previous day: Broward — 131, Dade — 282, Hillsborough — 150 and Polk — 115, resulting in 678 positive cases out of the 1,685 for the entire state.
Highlands County had only three new COVID-19 cases in the Monday update from the Florida Department of Health and no new deaths to report.
On Sept. 9, Highlands also had three new cases. It was Aug. 30, with two new cases, when Highlands last had fewer new cases.
The total number of virus cases in Highlands is now 2,081 with 81 deaths. The county currently has 24 hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Statewide, there were 1,685 new coronavirus cases for a total of 685,439 cases. There were 21 new virus fatalities for a total of 13,317 resident deaths.
Previous day testing results show that statewide there was a positivity rate of 4.34% and Highlands had a positivity rate of 2.48%.
The Heartland continues to have a wide range of positivty rates from the previous day from the zero percent at DeSoto and Hendry counties to Okeechobee with 9.32%, Hardee at 12.5% and Glades with a positivity rate of 20%.
Polk County’s previous day positivity rate was 7.9% and for Dade County it was 3.67%.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing on today (Tuesday) at Lakeshore Mall (near the former Sears store), 901 U.S. 27 South. Drive-through testing will be from 8-9 a.m. and by appointment from 8-10 a.m.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive-through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday or before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
In Highlands, the age group with the highest number of cases is 25-34 with 344 cases, followed by the 55-64 age group with 312 cases, 45-54 with 307 cases and 34-44 with 272 cases. The number of cases in the other age groups are: 15-24 with 230 cases, 65-74 with 212, 75-84 with 181, 5-14 with 95, 85 plus with 94 and 0-4 with 34 cases.
Nationwide, there have been 6,814,696 virus cases and 199,531 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 31,104,646 cases and 961,459 deaths.