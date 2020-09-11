SEBRING — Highlands County had gained just two new cases of COVID-19, based on Thursday’s update from the Florida Department of Health, for a total of 1,947, with deaths holding at 69.
Of local cases, 21 were hospitalized.
The states of Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming, with 39, 58, and 42 deaths, respectively, have had fewer deaths than Highlands County.
Highlands is still ranked as “spreading” by a county-by-county national database and COVID-19 dashboard at www.arcgis.com, where Highlands County was listed as “epidemic” slightly more than a month ago.
Currently, the county has 296 cases per 100,000 persons, based on population estimates of 105,069 people, and 189 cases confirmed in the last 14 days.
Florida gained another 2,583 cases to hit 654,731 cases statewide on Thursday, with another 211 deaths, for a total of 12,326 Florida residents now dead from the pandemic.
Cases in Florida’s Heartland were as follows on Thursday:
- Hendry County added another case to now have 2,005 cases with still 41 deaths.
- DeSoto County still has 1,526 cases and 23 deaths.
- Okeechobee County added six cases for a total of 1,295, with still 20 deaths.
- Hardee County added five more cases for 1,190 cases, with still nine deaths.
- Glades County added the most overnight, with 22 more cases, but still has the lowest local total with 468 cases and four deaths.
Calhoun County ended a four-day streak of no cases by adding four new cases Thursday.
Franklin County ended its two-day zero-case streak Thursday by adding three new cases.
DeSoto had a second day with zero new cases.
Nationwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been 6,381,503 cases — up 47,345 from the last report — and 191,444 deaths, up 1,472.
Worldwide, the pandemic has seen 27,968,576 cases, up 340,386 from Wednesday, and 905,624 deaths, up 6,867.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing next Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 17, at the AdventHealth medical complex at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
Drive-through testing will be from 5-6 p.m., and by appointment from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
As always, people are advised to wear masks in public, especially indoors, wash their hands thoroughly and practice a safe physical distance of six feet or more from others to help slow and stop the spread of the virus.